FLORIDA KEYS-Hurricane Irma posed a serious threat to more than 200 bird species and 22 federally endangered animals that call the Florida Keys home.

“There are certainly losses and there are certainly areas where the hurricane came through where we had more losses than others especially those coastal areas,” said Dan Clark, Wildlife Refuge Manager of the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuge Complex for U.S Fish and Wildlife Services.

The Keys suffered massive flooding.“But overall the wildlife and the habitats are pretty resilient; you can already see the vegetation is rebounding pretty well,” said Clark.

Many are worrying about the Key Deer, the smallest North American deer, living only in the Florida keys.

“It’s just a testament that life goes on in the wildlife world and Key deer are doing well. They have existed here for 13,000 years and they’ve gone through other storms in the past and the population is pretty stable,” said Clark.

As wildlife rebounds and flooding recedes the keys face another problem. “We have really inaccessible areas, hard to get to places and hazardous materials area big question and concern for sure and then just how long this are going to be out there no question about it when you have pieces of roof and siting’s it could be years that debris is out there.”

Two days after the storm, a special response team worked for weeks evaluating the damage.

“You couldn’t walk through this space, my office space it was filled with debris, vegetative debris. We took about a four and half foot storm surge so it was a mess,” said Clark.

The Keys community working together, rebuilding paradise.

“A lot of my staff went to work on resources issues for their profession and their career before they took care of themselves, and personally this is there life and what they want to do.”