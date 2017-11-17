SARASOTA- In their 30th year, Mayors’ Feed the Hungry collected over 50 tons of food for Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

Over 200 volunteers spent hours boxing the tons of food outside of Ed Smith Stadium. The food was collected at over 400 locations in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties, and was sent out for distribution this afternoon to member agencies that will distribute the food to those in need.

Chairman of the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program Joel Swallow says it’s great to see the community come together.

“It’s just very gratifying because it comes after months and months of work and encouraging volunteers,” Joel Swallow said. “Everybody’s a volunteer, these moving trucks are here through volunteer’s, they volunteer their time and their trucks as everybody does and giving back to the community is really heartwarming, you feel really gratified, it’s a terrific event.”

You can still help the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program with monetary or food donations. http://mayorsfeedthehungry.org/