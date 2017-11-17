BRADENTON — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Bishop Animal Shelter in Manatee County.

The staff and dogs are getting ready for the annual Canine Christmas Festival, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the facility at 5718 21st Avenue. Lots of animals are available for adoption.

In addition, the event features Christmas carols, food and drink vendors and a doggy fashion show, including a division for dog owners to dress up too.

Emily Bach of Bishop Animal Shelter says the event is expected to draw 3,000 people.

There’s more information on their website .

Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.