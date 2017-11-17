SARASOTA- Eternal bread of life outreach is holding their 29th annual pre–thanksgiving feast at the Robert L. Taylor community center.

The feast will be held on Tuesday, and the community can come together to have a dinner with all the fixings.

Families also leave with turkeys, boxes of food, and gift cards. But this year the outreach is about four thousand dollars short of what they need to make sure they have everything.

“Thanksgiving is about celebrating and coming together, it’s about family,” Rev. Neil Mcarthur said. “And Its also about loving one another, and this is what we’re working on to make it complete for those in need.”

Everyone is invited to the feast Tuesday, and can bring donations. Grace community church is providing all the turkeys for the families. If you would like to donate you can contact Shirley at 941-544-8567.