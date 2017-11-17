SARASOTA- A Sarasota man is arrested after his wife finds child pornography on his thumb drive and turns him over deputies.

48–year old Charles Parsons was arrested Thursday by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies,

After more than 2 thousand images and 40 videos depicting child porn were found on the drive.

Captain John Walsh with the criminal investigation bureau says they were contacted by his wife on Monday.

“She indicated to us that his behavior had changed recently,” Walsh said. “Being very protective of the computer, and his phones, and so she became suspicious and decided to look at this thumb drive that she found hidden, and she herself looked at the images on the thumb drive and became concerned. And did the right thing and turned that over to the sheriff’s office.”

He was arrested and charged with 40 felony counts of possession of child porn.