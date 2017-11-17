News A Salute to Veterans By Robert Pandolfino - November 17, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Hurricane Irma environmental effects on the Florida Keys News Child porn arrest Manatee 2 women locked women in storage units, forced into prostitution News Paying for parking at St. Armand’s Manatee Former aide to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visits Bradenton SNN- We continue our series “A Salute to Veterans.” Tonight we introduce you to the brave pilots of the women Air Force service pilots, known as wasps.