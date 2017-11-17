MANATEE COUNTY-A Bradenton man is facing human trafficking charges after deputies say he drugged his victims, locked them in a storage unit and sold them for sex.

According to an arrest report from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Cruz, 41, was arrested Thursday after a month–long investigation into human trafficking accusations.

Deputies first learned about Cruz after a 24–year–old woman came to the sheriff’s office in October to report she was being held against her will and forced to prostitute herself.

Investigators learned Cruz gave his victims large amounts of heroin and crack, then sold them for sex.

Deputies said Cruz orchestrated the encounters through the website “BackPage” and collected money from a number of male clients.

On several instances, deputies said Cruz drugged the victims and locked them in a storage unit on the 3100 block of 3rd Street West In Bradenton

Cruz was booked into the Manatee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.