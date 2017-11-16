VENICE- City commissioners are addressing complaints of potential disorderly conduct at the Venice Fishing Pier.

“There’s a lot of people that have never caught a shark that come on vacation and want to catch a shark. And you’re going to tell them they can’t do that,” said Melvin Larsen, a shark fisher.

Most Suncoast fishermen are pointing the finger at a smaller group.

“A group of hooligans that want to come out and create problems and their entire intent is shark fishing,” said Mayor of Venice, John Holic.

This week Venice city council members decided to end the commotion. Proposing an easy solution…banning shark fishing altogether.

Holic said, “If we can’t be there exactly when the bad actors are there, then we have to set up something to stop that type of activity.”

Larsen is one fisherman speaking out. A ban would leave him with limited places to legal fish for sharks in Florida.

“I drive up. It’s almost an hour and a half. There’s not a lot of places in Florida that’ll actually allow you to shark fish. This is one of the places that you can do that,” he said.

Council members exploring alternatives; installing 24 hour surveillance cameras or hiring law enforcement for the pier. “To station a police officer there all day. That’s a very costly proposition,” Holic said.

Another fisherman stepping forward, proposing to resurrect a pier committee, “A group of fishermen that got together along with the folks from Sharky’s and monitored the fishing pier and I said, ‘Now you’re talking’,” said Holic.

Creating new regulations and to step in when they’re violated.

“You have to look at the problem and then address it the proper way instead of a group of people ruining it for everybody,” Larsen said.

The pier committee will assemble after the pier’s renovation is completed in 2018.