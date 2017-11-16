BRADEN RIVER – It’s called Club Pilates and it’s open for sweating!

Club Pilates Braden River is located at the corner of S.R. 70 and Lockwood Ridge.

Owner Peter Kilcullen says the goal was to make Pilates more accessible and more affordable.

The gym features several Pilates reformers, which you may be familiar with, but they’re putting a twist on your traditional Pilates workout.

“We’re incorporating a lot of temporary workouts, so you can do traditional Pilates, but you can mix in a TRX workout, Barre workout, so you really get a great fusion,” Kilcullen said. “You wanna be more flexible, you wanna really tighten up that core, so posture, balance, we can build strength as well.”

They even have a cardio workout on their Pilates reformer.

Club Pilates held free demo classes this past weekend, and they are now open for regular classes.