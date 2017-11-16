MANATEE- The League of Women Voters of Manatee County and other sponsoring organizations want to organize a co–op with the nonprofit Solar United Neighbors of Florida.

Co–op members will leverage their buying power and select a certified installer of solar panels that will offer a group discount.

The Herald Tribune says exactly how much members could save depends on how many property owners are involved.

Solar panels, which convert sunlight into electricity, can pay for themselves in about five to 10 years and last 25 years or more, according to the group.