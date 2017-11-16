BRADENTON- Residents of the Mirabella Florida community in Bradenton came together on Wednesday afternoon. The event was also dedicated in memory to one of the new community’s first residents, Dick Fraser, who passed away in October at the age of 73.

According to the Bradenton Herald 77 trees that lined the gated community were slashed down by one or more vandals back in May.

Each of the trees is named after a resident in the community. But Fraser’s tree, which his widow, Judy, helped plant, is particularly special.

A plaque with an engraving of Fraser’s name sits in front of the tree and, will eventually include the logo of the New England Patriots, Fraser’s favorite football team.