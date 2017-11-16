KEY WEST- FEMA estimates Hurricane Irma destroyed 25% of homes in the Florida Keys.

The Florida Keys are not what they used to be.

“This area was ground zero when Irma came off the coast of Cuba and turned towards the United States,” said Meteorologist, Bob Bunting.

Remnants of Hurricane Irma is apparent.

“The damage in this is area was just devastating.We are at the old wooden bridge fish camp and right here there was a two story building.”

Wind speed of 120 miles per hour similar to an E-F 2 tornado demolished unstable structures.

Big Pine Key was one of the hardest hit.

“And what we are witnessing in this area is a storm surge of roughly 10 feet about sea level. So where we are standing here, this was under water when Irma crossed the coast,” said Bunting.

The keys facing another crisis

“After a storm like this, where they lose power and it’s so moist the mold begins to grow, black mold and over time that does a tremendously amount of damage and a lot of time these houses have to be mowed down,” said Bunting.

In the midst of destruction and so much a loss, a group of people are working to rebuild.

“I don’t have money to throw at this problem but I have a lot of time so if you want my time to donate I’ll come down and do this,” said Hunter Jones.