SARASOTA- Dennis and Elizabeth Batchie, the parents of 16–year–old Matthew Batchie filed their suit October 30th in Sarasota County circuit court.

It alleges negligence against Ashley Kozel, a New York City socialite now living in Sarasota, and her boyfriend Marko Radisic, a part–time race car driver.

It accuses Radisic of failing to take action to avoid the collision before the impact. A jury trial has been requested. The fatal crash on May 14 also injured 15–year–old Erica Ross of Sarasota.