SARASOTA- You may soon have to pay for parking at St. Armand’s circle.

WFLA reports, city officials think this change could help solve the parking problem many of us have of not being able to find a spot.

The city also has plans to build a parking garage with more than 500 spaces.

And adding parking meters would help pay for it.

The city hopes to have the garage built and the parking meters installed by December 2018.