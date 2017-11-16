SARASOTA COUNTY-One patient is sent to the hospital for a possible electrocution.

Sarasota County Fire Department says they received a call just before 1 p.m. Thursday for a trauma alert at Restoration Fellowship on Richardson Road.

Firefighters and FPL were on the scene and rescued a man from the attic where the electric shock happened.

The patient was transported Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Battalion Chief for the Sarasota Fire Department Wayne Balcom says it was a challenge to get the victim out.

“The difficulty was getting the patient down safely from the attic as you can imagine. It was very tight quarters. However with resources on scene we were able to get the patient down safely.”

Injuries to the patient are not known at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.