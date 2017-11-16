SARASOTA – For 15 years, the Sarasota Jungle Gardens light show was the destination for tourists and locals.

Because of Hurricane Irma, they’re forced to shut down some paths and cancel nighttime activities.

The damage was so severe it took almost six weeks for the park to reopen. They estimate it’s going to take six more weeks to finish cleaning up.

Jungle Gardens marketing director Nancy Lavick says this is just a small bump in the road and there’s a positive outlook to everything.

They are planning on updating some of the exhibits and vegetation.

Lavick says they need volunteers, anyone with heavy machinery to help cut and move debris and craftsmen who want to help build new enclosures for the animals.