SARASOTA – For 15 years, the Sarasota Jungle Gardens light show was the destination for tourists and locals.

Because of Hurricane Irma, they’re forced to shut down some paths and cancel nighttime activities.

The damage was so severe it took almost six weeks for the park to reopen. They estimate it’s going to take six more weeks to finish cleaning up.

Jungle Gardens marketing director Nancy Lavick says this is just a small bump in the road and there’s a positive outlook to everything.

They are planning on updating some of the exhibits and vegetation.

Lavick says they need volunteers, anyone with heavy machinery to help cut and move debris and craftsmen who want to help build new enclosures for the animals.

SHARE
Previous articlePatient transported to hospital for possible electrocution
Next articleUnique exercise experience comes to Suncoast
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.