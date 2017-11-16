SARASOTA- The year was 1961, and the “Freedom Riders” actions helped to kick start the civil rights movement.

Wanting to help start that change, Freedom Riders boarded buses and traveled to Jim Crow South…

“The blacks sat in the front of the bus, and the whites sat in the back,” Dr. Ray Arsenault said. “And when they went into the bus terminals they purposely ate at the wrong lunch counter and they went to the wrong restrooms, and they were pretty sure they would get arrested at some point.”

And they’re actions helped start the entire civil rights movement.

“The things that happened later, would never happen without the freedom rides,” Dr. Arsenault said. “It’s show shocking and confrontational that these kids were able to die for what they believed in.”

One of those Kids Ellen Ziskind, who was raising money for the freedom riders when she decided to get on the bus.”

“Something began to happen inside where I thought they’re my age, we’re contemporaries, this is my country.”

Ziskind wound up in prison in Mississippi.

“The women including myself were on death row,” Ziskind said. “On a horizontal cell block, no shoes, lights never went off, no exercise, we never got out, but our spirits were never better because we felt so passionate about what we were doing.”

And the violence she experienced, changed her life.

“When you get a taste of how somebody else is treated,” Ziskind said. “It creates a kind of empathy that is not just in your head anymore, but is in your body and your heart.”

“These were ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” Dr. Arsenault said. “Those kids 19,20 years old, they defied their parents, and their teachers and their ministers, and they got on those buses risking their lives.”

And they were able to bring real change.