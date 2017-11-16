MANATEE COUNTY-Xernona Clayton who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement payed a visit to Bradenton.

Clayton was at the Manatee Performing Arts Center Thursday for a lifetime achievement celebration.

which included the debut of a documentary about her life titled “A Life to Remember.”

The Herald Tribune says she got involved with King Jr. during the 60s helping him prepare civil rights marches and other matters in his organization.

She developed a relationship with former grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, Calvin Craig

and challenged his views, eventually denouncing the Klan in 1968.

She says Craig was a deacon of a church and quoted scripture to help change his ways.

Clayton says today’s generation of civil rights activists have made great strides, but more work needs to be done.