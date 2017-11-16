MANATEE- A stunning report from the state Medical Examiner.

Fentanyl is killing people in Manatee County faster than anywhere else in the state.

The state report shows that in 2016, Manatee County was the only one of the state’s 67 counties where the number of deaths per capita caused by fentanyl or related drugs, exceeded 25 per 100,000 people.

The Bradenton Herald says manatee was also one of four counties where the number of deaths per capita caused by *cocaine* exceeded 25 per 100,000 in 2016.

But it’s important to point out, the manatee county sheriff’s office told SNN last month deaths from overdoses declined drastically in the county this year.