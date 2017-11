SARASOTA COUNTY-Deputies respond to a shooting in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office,

It happened in the 4100 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road around 8:30 Thursday night.

The victim sustained non–life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

All parties involved are accounted for and there’s no threat to the public.

Stick with SNN for the latest.