CHARLOTTE- The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

As online shopping activity increases during the holiday season, package thefts from front porches do as well.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends these helpful tips to stop package poachers build a lockbox and secure it to a surface. Try to be at home when your package arrives have your package delivered to you at work, so you can accept it immediately and always require a signature.