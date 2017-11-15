ENGLEWOOD – Driving past Englewood’s Vision Quest Tattoo Wednesday, you would never know there were centuries of history inside.

And they’re all on U.S. Army Veteran Christopher O’Neill’s body.

“We started with some old tattered flag and an old soldier, we moved down and the final piece was, after the Normandy beach invasion, we put my grandfather there and his initials,” O’Neill said.

He lost his grandfather, a WWII veteran, a year ago.

“Every day I wake up, I get to see him and remember the memories and see and think about all the folks that fought for this country,” O’Neill said.

The images are an arm-length tribute to what O’Neill calls “America’s greatest generation.”

“Those are the men and women that built this country,” O’Neill said.

His tattoo artist, Michael “Bisquette” Bewley, agrees.

“They come back from the war, and they rebuilt the country and pulled up their bootstraps,” Bewley said.

The two are bonded by their grandfathers serving in WWII, but it doesn’t stop there.

“We’re both veterans, so that really grabs me at the heartstrings,” Bewley said. “To be able to put that on someone’s skin and them carry it for life is a way of helping them heal.”

O’Neill credits Bewley as the best artist he’s ever met.

“It’s hard to find that, and especially when someone can see your vision in the same light, it’s a really neat experience,” O’Neill said.

Now, the two are starting a second journey.

“This arm’s gonna be called, ‘Coming to America,'” O’Neill said. “We’re gonna go back a couple centuries actually, and do some old ships, some charts. It’s really really gonna be cool.”

Replacing the pen and paper of storytelling with a needle and some ink: a challenge that Bewley loves.

“If everything was cut and dry and easy, it wouldn’t be fun,” Bewley said.

O’Neill got six hours of ink Wednesday, but he says the pain couldn’t even compare to what some soldiers go through.

“It’s a mindset. It’s a labor of love, if you will, and I’m sure Bisquette would back me up on that,” O’Neill said.

To see Bewley’s work, visit www.visionquesttattoo.com.