SARASOTA- According to the Herald Tribune more than 700 Sarasota County teachers were nominated for Teacher of the Year.

Bethany Burnett a Venice Elementary School, fifth grade inclusion teacher, Allison Cohen a Booker Middle School sixth grade math teacher and Es Swihart a Riverview High School, English teacher are this year’s 3 final nominees.

The district Teacher of the Year for 2018 will be chosen from these three finalists and announced December 13th at an awards celebration at the Westin Sarasota.