NORTH PORT- A car collides with a Sarasota County school bus Wednesday in North Port, sending seven to the hospital.

“We transported seven people to local hospitals,” said Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer of North Port Police Department.

It happened just before 7 am: The school bus was heading to North Port High School carrying around 20 students, traveling westbound on Cranberry Boulevard when a mid-sized car attempting to make a left turn collided into the bus.

Taylor said,”The bus driver didn’t do anything wrong. It appears that the vehicle simply turned in front of it and struck the bus in front of it and then spun around on it, so they were basically facing the same way.”

Five students and both drivers sent to a local hospital.

“Most complaining of sore necks or backs. But that’s to be expected from a collision,” said Joe Binswanger, Sarasota County Public Schools Spokesperson.

With no serious injuries, students are expected to return to school Thursday. But this isn’t the first incident at this location.

Four collisions have been reported at this intersection this year alone. With an increase in construction in the area, traffic is expected to get heavier, which could mean even more collisions.

“There’s a gas station being built on the corner. The new technical college is right there,” Taylor said.

It’s a lesson to be learned.

“North Port has ten thousand school–aged kids. We got kids walking, riding their bikes, on the bus…everywhere. I know everyone’s trying to get to work but it’s also a time that you need to have a heightened sense of awareness,” Taylor said.