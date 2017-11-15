SARASOTA- The Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a new rule that prohibits homeless individuals from camping outdoors and allocated more than $466,000 in funding for a new homeless services system and Salvation Army shelter beds.

The Herald Tribune says, in combination, the new rules and funding effectively codify the county’s major responsibilities in THE latest plan with the city of Sarasota, and non-profits to combat chronic adult homelessness throughout the Sarasota and Manatee area.