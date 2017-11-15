MANATEE- On Tuesday night the board hammered out the details of how an estimated additional $33 million in operational revenue would be spent if voters approve a $1M dollar property tax increase in a special election on March 20th.

According to the Herald Tribune 51 percent or $16.8M would go to providing teachers with raises and a 30–minute extension of the school day.

Sixteen percent will fund science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiatives, and 15 percent would go to charter schools.

The Manatee County School Board members know if they want to convince voters to raise their property taxes, they need to provide some assurances