KEY WEST- Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a category four storm affecting many homes, businesses and especially the fishing community.

“ Fishing is such a big part of this community because you really only have a couple industries,” said Doug Kilpatrick, President of The Lower Keys Guides Association and Charter Fishing Captain.

Two months after Hurricane Irma battered down on the Keys fisherman are trying to stay afloat.

“We’re still trying to find help to assist people who have lost either business or their personal belongings, their homes,” said Kilpatrick.

For more than four decades The Guides Trust Foundation helps fishermen connected to the Florida Keys industry, in their time of need.

“I mean even before any of us knew what happened with the storm, people were already sort of getting the wheels moving to try and figure out ways to help,” said John O’ Hearn.

Typically the money from the foundation is used to help fishermen who are injured or disabled but the storm affected many people. “It seems like when the national guard leaves things get forgotten and we’re still banging nails and running on generators,” said Kilpatrick.

O’ Hearn, a fishing guide for 17 years is starting to rebuild his life.

“We are far enough out of it now that the reality has set in, that I’m not going to be living in my house anytime soon and that sort of set in now it’s just kind of moving forward how it’s all going to play out.”

Using funds to help the more than 100 fishing guides in the Florida Keys community.

” I would love to see double of what we have, I would love to see another 500,000 come about and if that could happen that would be great, the more that comes in the more we can help”