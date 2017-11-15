SARASOTA- Last night’s Sarasota County Commission vote ended in a step forward to end homelessness.

A unanimous vote 5-0 to end homeless camps county wide.

It’s going to cost $272,000 for 30 beds at the Salvation Army and $84,000 to staff with necessary resources.

Also, the county approved a new county prohibition for camping outdoors.

The changes should take effect by March of next year.

County Homeless Services Director, Wayne Applebee says, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will have to staff a specialized team of deputies to address the homeless which is estimated to cost about $540,000.

Applebee says it’s expanding what the City of Sarasota is already doing.

The city of Sarasota already funds 20 at the Salvation Army, adding 30 beds from the county will reach the housing coalition recommended 50 shelter beds