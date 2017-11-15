Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA- Last night’s Sarasota County Commission vote ended in a step forward to end homelessness.

A unanimous vote 5-0 to end homeless camps county wide.

It’s going to cost $272,000 for 30 beds at the Salvation Army and $84,000 to staff with necessary resources.

Also, the county approved a new county prohibition for camping outdoors.

The changes should take effect by March of next year.

County Homeless Services Director, Wayne Applebee says, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will have to staff a specialized team of deputies to address the homeless which is estimated to cost about $540,000.

Applebee says it’s expanding what the City of Sarasota is already doing.

The city of Sarasota already funds 20 at the Salvation Army, adding 30 beds from the county will reach the housing coalition recommended 50 shelter beds

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.