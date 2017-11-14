SARASOTA- Pines of Sarasota is a non-profit rehabilitation and senior care community and the new CEO and President Mike Ward stopped by the set .

Pines of Sarasota, a non-profit rehabilitation and senior care community, has appointed Mike Ward as President and CEO. In this position, Ward is responsible for oversight and operations of Pines of Sarasota’s 25-acre campus.

“We conducted a thorough search for the right person to head up our multi-faceted campus,” says Pines of Sarasota Board Chairman Peter Abbott. “Mike brings a wealth of experience to the table, and a significant understanding of the changing world of senior care. Pines is moving into a dual phase of growth and modernization, and we are confident that Mike is the professional to lead us forward.”

Ward obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida and his Master’s degree from Western Governors University. He has held senior living positions with progressive responsibilities throughout his career, including Chief Operating Officer, with administrative oversight of 21 long-term care communities, four assisted living centers and three independent living communities in nine states. He is a second-generation senior living professional; his parents developed, owned and operated a major skilled nursing facility in Tampa.

“Pines has such a great history in Sarasota of excellence in senior care,” says Ward. “I’m excited to join a campus with such a great tradition of service, and even more excited about continuing to grow this legacy as we look to the future