SARASOTA- A real estate investment company has begun construction of a 300-unit apartment complex off cattlemen road in Sarasota.

Waypoint residential is developing live oak apartments, which will have 6 four-story buildings north of Webber Street.

The Herald Tribune says land is already being cleared for the project, which is set to be completed in the fall of 2019.

Waypoint bought the 14.3-acre site for $6.6 million.

The project will add to a number of apartments being built, both downtown and in the rosemary district, and farther east closer to I-75.