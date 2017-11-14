SARASOTA COUNTY-A Suncoast organization is helping college students prepare for life after school.

Bright Ideas on the Gulf Coast teamed up with Cross College Alliance to host ‘Mind the Gap’ on Tuesday at Ringling College of Art and Design.

The groups work to help students find careers, and encourage them to stay on the Suncoast after graduation.

Mind the Gap is the theme.

The gap is the lack of job opportunities and talent in Sarasota and Bradenton, cited by students and employers.

President of Ringling College of Art and Design, Doctor Larry Thompson says students shouldn’t overlook Sarasota when planning their future.

“I think the big thing is trying to create an awareness of all the opportunities that do exist for so that our students who are attending or about to graduate know that Sarasota really does have a robust economic program.”

Thompson also says high tech, finance, and medical industries are in abundance here.