SARASOTA – The St. Stephen’s Falcons play in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference State Championship game on Saturday. The Falcons are looking for back to back state titles for the first time in school history.

The 8A Riverview Rams travel to Vero Beach to take on the Indians in the regional semis. The Palmetto Tigers go north to Tampa Bay Tech searching for another playoff victory against the Titans.

The highly anticipated rematch between the Venice Indians and Braden River Pirates is set for Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice. The Indians won a thriller 41-35 on 9/28 at Braden River. The Tribe are looking for their 4th consecutive victory over the Pirates.

All games are this Friday, November 17th, at 7:30 p.m.

Ben Bobick
