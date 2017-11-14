PARRISH – The cost of becoming a gold star family carries a hefty price.

No one knows that better than Kris Hager, who lost his son Joshua in combat.

“People misunderstand what a gold star means,” Hager said. “This pin means that in active war, in time of war and conflict, in combat-related activities a soldier was killed.”

His son Joshua Ryan Hager, Staff Sergeant and Army Ranger, spent 2.5 years as a ranger instructor.

“He worked hard. He loved the outdoors. But he was lost,” Hager said. “He said, ‘Dad, I gotta find a way to get into the game,’ so he found an army division. They deployed in September or October of 2006 to Ramadi, the most dangerous part of Iraq.”

Josh Hager was killed when an explosive device blew up his Humvee.

“I was sitting in a pickup truck at Tuttle and University,” Hager said. “In the early afternoon my cellphone rang. I answer it and said, ‘Hi, how are ya?’ and they said, ‘We’ve lost him. He’s gone.’ And I knew my son was killed. I am stuck in traffic trying to figure out how to drive a pickup truck seven miles home, having just heard that Josh had been killed.”

Hager said it never gets better; it just gets different, and some things make a big difference.

“There have been times when strangers have simply given me a hug. That means the most,” Hager said.

He said the Gold Star community is small, but he wishes it were much smaller.

“We’re gonna have more families,” Hager said. “I can help the next family understand what might be possible.”

He said he’s just trying to make his son, his hero, proud.

“I work hard at learning to live with joy because that’s what Josh would want,” Hager said.

To learn more, visit goldstarfamilies.com.