SARASOTA- A free parking app is now available for anyone looking for a spot in the city of Sarasota.

The “Parker” app, available for IOS and Android platforms, helps drivers in downtown Sarasota, Southside village, St. Armand’s Circle and Lido beach.

It combines data from sensors and other app users to provide a real time map showing on street parking availability.

Streets highlighted in red may not have open parking, those highlighted in yellow have some, and streets in green have several open spaces.

The app also gives directions and reminds users where they parked.