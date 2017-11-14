SARASOTA- Publix will be replacing one of their stores with a much larger one in a depressed retail center.

According to the Herald Tribune, it will be built in the town and country plaza’s long-empty Sweetbay supermarket space at the corner of Beneva and Fruitville roads.

It will effectively be a lateral move for the Florida based grocer which currently sits at the Sarasota commons one block from Town and Country.

Kmart closed earlier this year which left a Bealls store as the lone anchor in the Benderson owned property the permits for demolishing the old Sweetbay are still awaiting approval from the city.