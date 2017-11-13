NewsSarasotaTop Stories U=U campaign By Marco La Manno - November 13, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Sarasota lawyer reacts to Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct allegations News Suncoast veteran recounts Iwo Jima experience News Sand sculptures dazzles at Siesta Beach Crystal Classic News Bowls of Hope raises money for All Faiths Food Bank News SPD starts program to ensure bicycle and pedestrian safety SARASOTA COUNTY – A woman shares her story on how her unborn child got HIV and how a Suncoast campaign is spreading awareness.