New York born and Florida-raised Marco La Manno joined SNN in April 2016. His interest in weather goes back to elementary school. While attending the University of Florida, he forecasted weather for two years, won 1st Place in the College Florida Associated Press Broadcasters awards for Short Light Feature, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast news and a certificate in meteorology. His next stop was WMGT in Macon, Georgia. He forecasted weather in the Peach State for over 3 1/2 years, franchised many morning news segments from pet adoptions to video game previews, and won 1st Place for Best Light Feature at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters awards. In his spare time, Marco loves video gaming, movies, restaurant hunting, and cheering for the Florida Gators. Now he'll do it in the beautiful state where he was raised, plus he's only a few hours from family. He's thrilled to be here, and if you'd like to reach him, contact Marco at https://www.facebook.com/TheMarcoLaManno.