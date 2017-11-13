SARASOTA COUNTY-New tonight we now have an update to the roadway shooting we told you about last week.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is calling it a self-defense shooting. .

Sheriff’s Office reports that on November 8th, deputies responded to a shooting following a traffic dispute at 57th street and U.S. 301 involving two drivers.

The shooter was identified as Stephen Fernald of Sarasota and the injured man is Hunter Bradley of Lakewood Ranch.

Bradley was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

Detectives concluded Fernald shot Bradley in self-defense.

The case is now closed and there will be no criminal charges filed against either driver.