Sarasota- It’s a big day for high school athletes as they get ready to sign the dotted line and further their playing careers.

Clark Dead will be heading to Harvard to row for one for the most renowned crew programs in the country.

Four athletes at Palmetto High signed the dotted line, extending their baseball and softball careers this morning.

In front of an auditorium full of students, parents and coaches, Colton Vincent signed to play baseball at College of Central Florida.

Jacob Josey is heading to the east coast to play ball for FAU. Logan Fraiser is joining the rich history of State College of Florida baseball.

In softball, Palmetto short-stop, Taylor Davis, is going on to play at Florid Southern College.

Over at Venice there were 5 athletes heading for college athletics. Sydney Seibert will play softball at Broward College, Kelly Hubbard is going to Wofford to play volleyball, Olivia DeNiro will row for Louisville while Sandra Elsadek will be a gymnast at Ball State, sand Mitch D’Onofrio will be at Eckerd to play baseball.

Over at Sarasota, Lexi Johns is heading to Miami to play softball at FIU while her teammates Emily Campbell and Lindsey Richmond are Siebert at Broward College for softball. Imani Jones is flying off to Embry Riddle to play basketball. Also, Jaasiel Torres will run track at North Florida while Ben Winkelmyer will play baseball at SCF, and Bennie Mac, Ben McCabe signed to play baseball at UCF. A little payback from all of them, to their parents.

Riverview also had a bunch. Brett Riley will swim at Purdue. Marshall Germond will be a Laxman at U. of Indianapolis, Brendan Firle will swim at Princeton. We got your Canes over here. Ella Kennedy is going to the U for Crew, and Nico Hernandez-Tome will swim at the Univ of Alabama and Mark Townsend will play baseball at Stetson.