SARASOTA – The Sarasota Lawn Bowling Club kicked off their annual U.S. Open Monday.

276 competitors from 12 countries will play throughout the week.

This year happens to be the 90th anniversary of the Sarasota Lawn Bowling Club, which was formed in 1927.

Vice President of the Sarasota Lawn Bowling Club, Alan Lozada, says there’s nothing better than watching some friendly competition.

“Meeting all the great players from around the world, a lot of camaraderie, watching some great bowling and picking up some tips,” Lozada said. “But mostly just socializing and getting to know some good friends around the world.”

The Sarasota Lawn Bowling Club gives free lessons, and Lozada encourages everyone to get out there and try the sport.

The tournament lasts through Friday, featuring competitions in three different events: Ladies’ and Men’s Fours, Pairs, and Singles.

Participants range in age from a 13-year-old player, to a 96-year-old coach.