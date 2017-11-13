SARASOTA- Golfers teed off with local veterans today, while raising money for 11 different charities that support veterans.

Birdies for the Brave is a military outreach initiative sponsored by the PGA tour, and held annually at TPC Prestancia in Sarasota. Hundreds of golfers are joined by local veterans in the tournament, giving them a chance to get to know local veterans, while raising money to support them.

Brett Simon is President of K9’s for warriors one of the charities supported by the event.

“It means a lot to the veterans that are here,” Simon said. “Golf is becoming something that a lot of them enjoy, that Birdies for the Brave, and TPC afford them the ability to come out and do this, and get lessons, get club fittings, and also sometimes they are gracious enough to give a membership to one of the veterans to a local TPC course.”

Simon says the money raised allows his organization and the other home front charities to continue their mission and help support veterans.