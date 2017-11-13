SARASOTA- Golfers teed off with local veterans today, while raising money for 11 different charities that support vets.

‘Birdies for the Brave’ is a Military outreach initiative sponsored by the PGA Tour, and held annually at TPC Prestancia in Sarasota.

Hundreds of golfers are joined by local vets in the tournament, giving them a chance to get to know them, while raising money to support them.

Brett Simon is president of K-9’s for warriors one of the charities supported by the event.

Simon says the money raised helps his organization and the other home front charities to continue their mission and help support veterans