SARASOTA – Sarasota Police Department is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of pedestrian and bicyclists.

In partnership with Florida Department of Transportation and USF, a High Visibility Enforcement Program begins Wednesday, November 15.

Officers will observe, educate and enforce traffic laws near the following intersections in the downtown area:

  • Main Street (between 100 block to 2000 block)
  • Fruitville Road (from North Tamiami Trail (State Road 45) to Beneva Road)
  • North Tamiami Trail from Mound Street to University Parkway
  • North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) from Main Street to Myrtle Avenue

These four locations were chosen based on vehicle-pedestrian crash data.

“The police presence will make everyone feel more safe,” says Gary Spiece, a frequent Sarasota visitor. “I think the pedestrians will feel safe. I think they’ll watch the traffic signals and cross with the lights a little bit better. I think the drivers will watch and be more careful to either stop on the right hand turn for red and all those kinds of things. I think it always helps.”

The campaign is funded by a grant from FDOT and USF.

 