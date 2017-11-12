SARASOTA – Sarasota Police Department is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of pedestrian and bicyclists.
In partnership with Florida Department of Transportation and USF, a High Visibility Enforcement Program begins Wednesday, November 15.
Officers will observe, educate and enforce traffic laws near the following intersections in the downtown area:
- Main Street (between 100 block to 2000 block)
- Fruitville Road (from North Tamiami Trail (State Road 45) to Beneva Road)
- North Tamiami Trail from Mound Street to University Parkway
- North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) from Main Street to Myrtle Avenue
These four locations were chosen based on vehicle-pedestrian crash data.
“The police presence will make everyone feel more safe,” says Gary Spiece, a frequent Sarasota visitor. “I think the pedestrians will feel safe. I think they’ll watch the traffic signals and cross with the lights a little bit better. I think the drivers will watch and be more careful to either stop on the right hand turn for red and all those kinds of things. I think it always helps.”
The campaign is funded by a grant from FDOT and USF.