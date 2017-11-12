SARASOTA – Sarasota Police Department is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of pedestrian and bicyclists.

In partnership with Florida Department of Transportation and USF, a High Visibility Enforcement Program begins Wednesday, November 15.

Officers will observe, educate and enforce traffic laws near the following intersections in the downtown area:

Main Street (between 100 block to 2000 block)

Fruitville Road (from North Tamiami Trail (State Road 45) to Beneva Road)

North Tamiami Trail from Mound Street to University Parkway

North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) from Main Street to Myrtle Avenue

These four locations were chosen based on vehicle-pedestrian crash data.

At 5: Beginning Wednesday @sarasotapd is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/QY1raD3zp4 — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 12, 2017

“The police presence will make everyone feel more safe,” says Gary Spiece, a frequent Sarasota visitor. “I think the pedestrians will feel safe. I think they’ll watch the traffic signals and cross with the lights a little bit better. I think the drivers will watch and be more careful to either stop on the right hand turn for red and all those kinds of things. I think it always helps.”

The campaign is funded by a grant from FDOT and USF.