SARASOTA – Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is under fire after the Washington Post reported allegations he molested a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Moore denies these accusations.

However, one Sarasota lawyer says it was “common knowledge” that Moore pursued teenage girls.

Sixty-three-year-old Teresa Jones worked alongside Moore when she served as deputy district attorney for Etowah County, Alabama in the 1980’s. News Channel 8 reports Jones says it was common knowledge Roy dated high school girls at the time.

Moore calls these accusations fake news and unbelievable.

We are reaching out to Jones for comment on this story.