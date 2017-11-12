SIESTA KEY – Beautiful castles, ships and even fish, all made out sparkling sand, covered the Siesta Beach at this year’s Crystal Classic.
Twelve teams of sand sculptors from around the world created their works of art at the festival this weekend with Sarasota’s beautiful sand.
Visitors also participated in sculpting lessons and a quicksand contest, a ten-minute speed sculpting contest.
And the winners of the 8th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival are…1st Place – …
Posted by Siesta Key Crystal Classic on Sunday, November 12, 2017