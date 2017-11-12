SARASOTA – A beautiful handmade bowl is all that’s needed to remind families of those who don’t have food this holiday season.

The Bowls of Hope event at Ed Smith Stadium raises money for All Faiths Food Bank to help fill bowls with food for families who go hungry. Forty restaurants provided soup, bread and desserts to more than 1,500 guests.

All Faiths Food Bank works with 184 partners and programs to deliver healthy food to families in need in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.