NewsSports Venice Volleyball sweeps St. Thomas Aquinas in State Semi Volleyball Match By Lynden Blake - November 11, 2017 36 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News A new home for dogs on the Suncoast after Hurricane Maria News Sarasota National Cemetery hosts an emotional mass News SPD warns about phone scam spoofing police officers Sports Looking at Round 2 of High School Football Playoffs News Sarasota celebrates Veterans Day with downtown parade VENICE – The TeePee rocking and rolling Saturday as Venice swept St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Indians punch their ticket to the state title game. Venice won first set 25-21, second set 25-22, third 25-17. State title game is next Saturday.