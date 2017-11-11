SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department warns the public about a phone scam where individuals are using the number for the SPD to make phone calls, posing as Sarasota police officers asking for money.
If you receive this type of call, please call SPD’s non-emergency line at 941-316-1199.
SCAM ALERT PLEASE RT: We’re aware of a phone scam where individuals are “spoofing” or using the number for SarasotaPD (941-366-8000) to make phone calls posing as Officers & asking for money. We will never call & request payment or ask for your banking info. pic.twitter.com/Qqu4g5dpYA
— SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) November 11, 2017