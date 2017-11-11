SARASOTA – The City of Sarasota’s Annual Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 11, beginning at 10 A.M in Downtown Sarasota. If you’re planning to attend, know which roads are closed in the area.

8 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court

8 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.: Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

8 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.: Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

8 A.M. – 1 P.M.: Central Avenue closed from Main Street to First Street

8 A.M. – 1 P.M.: First Street closed from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue

8 A.M. – 1 P.M.: Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street

Vehicles not removed by these posted times will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.