SARASOTA – It was an emotional day for Suncoast residents of all ages. Hundreds gathered at the Sarasota National Cemetery Saturday afternoon to honor our veterans Saturday, November 11.

The Diocese of Venice hosted a Catholic mass with the Knights of Columbus, many of whom are veterans themselves.

Kirk Brown served in The Navy for 30 years. “Veterans Day means more than just people who served in Vietnam or people who served in Afghanistan. They are very important as well, but it has to go all the way back to The Revolution. People sacrificed their lives; people who are not soldiers at all took up arms to save our country and to make it what it is today,” he said.

Residents attend a special Catholic mass at the Sarasota National Cemetary honoring our veterans. At 6:30 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/SOxvesan2G — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 11, 2017

After the mass, attendees left flowers, paying respects to their loved ones laid to rest at the cemetery.