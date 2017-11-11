SARASOTA – Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Sarasota for this year”s Veterans day parade. A salute to all who serve.

“This day means everything, this is why we’re here and why we fought in the first place,” said Brian Lake, a Vietnam Veteran.

We are the home of the free because of the brave, honorable, selfless men and women, fighting for our freedom. “For them to recognize us that’s what it’s all about.”

Honoring all who served in the United States military Lake, remembers a time when he was not appreciated but grateful things have changed.

“Since that time people realize it and we get more welcome home and more hugs now that we even needed then”,” said Lake.

Navy veteran, Bill Ivings says the oath and his service to his county is something he won’t take for granted.

“An obligation we all took very seriously back then and I’m so thankful to see all the young veterans and the ROTC groups, just shows a good side of America.,” said Ivings.

A #VeteransDay Parade is not the same without a marching band! pic.twitter.com/oFeUCZUunV — SNN (@SNNTV) November 11, 2017

He says after all these years the little things make a big impact. “The best part of the parade today was a little girl came up and gave me a card a handmade card that she gave to veterans and that was the highlight of my parade.”